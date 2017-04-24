Jacksonville History: Setzer's & Pic ...

Jacksonville History: Setzer's & Pic N' Save Drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Metro Jacksonville

Metro Jacksonville shares the history of the rise and fall of two major Jacksonville companies founded by Lithuanian immigrant and former Springfield resident, Benjamin Setzer: Setzer's Supermarkets and Pic N' Save Drugs. The story of Setzer's Supermarkets and Pic N' Save Drugs begins in 1910.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crossdressing Party for Sweet Transvestites, Pa... (Sep '16) 18 hr Carmen 8
Deadbeat Jose Mejia's Qualifications for Sweetw... (Sep '16) 19 hr Marine 13
Review: Step One Realty & Property Management (Jun '15) Sun Looking to Rent 4
Best Places? Apr 27 acw269 1
News Owner of Cat-Can-Do Marine Arrested on Three Co... (Jan '08) Apr 23 Babygirl 25
Looking for the used computer guy (Dec '14) Apr 22 SalonEstetica 2
News Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07) Apr 21 One who knows 7
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,926 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC