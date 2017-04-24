Jacksonville History: Setzer's & Pic N' Save Drugs
Metro Jacksonville shares the history of the rise and fall of two major Jacksonville companies founded by Lithuanian immigrant and former Springfield resident, Benjamin Setzer: Setzer's Supermarkets and Pic N' Save Drugs. The story of Setzer's Supermarkets and Pic N' Save Drugs begins in 1910.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossdressing Party for Sweet Transvestites, Pa... (Sep '16)
|18 hr
|Carmen
|8
|Deadbeat Jose Mejia's Qualifications for Sweetw... (Sep '16)
|19 hr
|Marine
|13
|Review: Step One Realty & Property Management (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Looking to Rent
|4
|Best Places?
|Apr 27
|acw269
|1
|Owner of Cat-Can-Do Marine Arrested on Three Co... (Jan '08)
|Apr 23
|Babygirl
|25
|Looking for the used computer guy (Dec '14)
|Apr 22
|SalonEstetica
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|One who knows
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC