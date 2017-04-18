General Dynamics adding Jacksonville ...

General Dynamics adding Jacksonville jobs

A 'virtual hiring event' is scheduled 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday for prospects 'to learn about endless opportunities in Information Technology, Sales, Accounting, Finance, Customer Service, Human Resources, Engineering, and Clinical as well as so much more' in Jacksonville. Job postings show several openings, including a recruiter for its Health and Civilian Solutions Division.

