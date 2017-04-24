Gate: Fall opening for store, gas station in Brooklyn area
Site clearing starts this week for the Gate Petroleum Co. store in the Brooklyn area near Downtown, continuing redevelopment of the trending neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner of Cat-Can-Do Marine Arrested on Three Co... (Jan '08)
|Apr 23
|Babygirl
|25
|Crossdressing Party for Sweet Transvestites, Pa... (Sep '16)
|Apr 22
|Manny
|7
|Looking for the used computer guy (Dec '14)
|Apr 22
|SalonEstetica
|2
|Deadbeat Jose Mejia's Qualifications for Sweetw... (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Manny
|12
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|One who knows
|7
|My husband is BISEXUAL (May '11)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|52
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC