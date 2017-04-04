Fort Lauderdale company buys Zaxby's property near mall in Jacksonville
The Zaxby's near the Regency Square Mall has been purchased for $1.3 million. The property, 9575 N. Regency Square Blvd., was bought by the Fort Lauderdale-based Gainesville East LLC from JASZ Group Inc. Colliers International of Northeast Florida brokers Jason Ryals and Katherine Goodwin represented the buyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Daytona Biker
|228
|Review: Action Realty Group (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|Seleneymon
|8
|Jobs in Jacksonville
|23 hr
|he is risen
|2
|God bless Timothy McVeigh, a true American hero (Aug '12)
|Sun
|TimothyWrobelEnge...
|49
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Apr 1
|that sister
|23
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Mar 31
|Karen Levin
|113
|'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|305
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC