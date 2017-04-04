Fort Lauderdale company buys Zaxby's ...

Fort Lauderdale company buys Zaxby's property near mall in Jacksonville

The Zaxby's near the Regency Square Mall has been purchased for $1.3 million. The property, 9575 N. Regency Square Blvd., was bought by the Fort Lauderdale-based Gainesville East LLC from JASZ Group Inc. Colliers International of Northeast Florida brokers Jason Ryals and Katherine Goodwin represented the buyer.

