Florida state senator to publicly apo...

Florida state senator to publicly apologize for racial slurs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Talk Florida

A Florida state senator is expected to apologize publicly for using racial slurs and insults in a private after-hours conversation with African-American colleagues. Senate President Joe Negron said that Miami-area Republican Sen. Frank Artiles has asked to formally apologize Wednesday on the Senate floor to Sen. Audrey Gibson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Youth pastor arrested in 1994 dismemberment of ... 21 hr Truth Rulz 1
Deadbeat Jose Mejia's Qualifications for Sweetw... (Sep '16) Tue firemama 11
Crossdressing Party for Sweet Transvestites, Pa... (Sep '16) Tue firemama 6
Recall Dumbass Duasso! Tue firemama 2
Hunchback Jose Gets B1tchslapped by Commissione... Tue firemama 4
Jose Mejia for Sweetwater Commissioner??? (Sep '16) Tue firemama 12
Thank you Commissioner Bergouignan! Tue firemama 3
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC