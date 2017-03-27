FL Firefighters Rescue Two People and a Cat from Apt. Complex Blaze

April 01--Jacksonville firefighters rescued two people and a cat when fire swept through Pinebrook Apartments on the Southside displacing 15 people from their homes Saturday morning. About 50 Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to the blaze that caused the collapse of the roof of one of the two-story apartment buildings in the complex at 7500 Powers Ave. District Chief Chip Drysdale of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said 16 apartments either were destroyed or damaged by the fire.

