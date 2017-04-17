Distillery Burlock & Barrel planned for Brooklyn; apartments designed for Southbank
A liquor distillery is in the works for the Brooklyn area, and more apartments could be coming to the Southbank. On the Downtown Northbank, BAM Investments, the developer for Burlock & Barrel, is seeking conceptual review from the Downtown Development Review Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jose Mejia for Sweetwater Commissioner??? (Sep '16)
|1 min
|firemama
|12
|Thank you Commissioner Bergouignan!
|8 min
|firemama
|3
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Justice seeker
|233
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Sun
|Kwhyze
|271
|Ronnies home
|Apr 15
|Jamie wells
|1
|Review: Petra Marble & Stone Inc (Mar '10)
|Apr 13
|john
|14
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Apr 12
|Micheal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC