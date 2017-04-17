Distillery Burlock & Barrel planned f...

Distillery Burlock & Barrel planned for Brooklyn; apartments designed for Southbank

Friday Apr 14

A liquor distillery is in the works for the Brooklyn area, and more apartments could be coming to the Southbank. On the Downtown Northbank, BAM Investments, the developer for Burlock & Barrel, is seeking conceptual review from the Downtown Development Review Board.

Jacksonville, FL

