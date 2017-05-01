City Notes: JAX Chamber, OneJax host Community Suppers

City Notes: JAX Chamber, OneJax host ...

Former Mayor John Peyton, incoming chair of the JAX Chamber, was one of four hosts last week of Community Suppers. The JAX Chamber and OneJax at the University of North Florida created the events to learn more about the community and encourage discussions about inclusion and diversity.

