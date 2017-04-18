City is vying for 800-job 'Zeus'
Jacksonville is recruiting Project Zeus, an unidentified company that wants to set up a 1.3 million-square-foot, up to 800-job fulfillment distribution center in the Southeast. It has short-listed its search to four sites, including two in Jacksonville, according to an April 4 email from JAXUSA Partnership Senior Director Michael Breen to Jacksonville Transportation Authority CEO Nathaniel Ford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deadbeat Jose Mejia's Qualifications for Sweetw... (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|firemama
|11
|Crossdressing Party for Sweet Transvestites, Pa... (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|firemama
|6
|Recall Dumbass Duasso!
|4 hr
|firemama
|2
|Hunchback Jose Gets B1tchslapped by Commissione...
|4 hr
|firemama
|4
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Justice seeker
|233
|Is Jacksonville a good place to live for a long... (May '06)
|Sun
|Kwhyze
|271
|Ronnies home
|Apr 15
|Jamie wells
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC