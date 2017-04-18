City is vying for 800-job 'Zeus'

Jacksonville is recruiting Project Zeus, an unidentified company that wants to set up a 1.3 million-square-foot, up to 800-job fulfillment distribution center in the Southeast. It has short-listed its search to four sites, including two in Jacksonville, according to an April 4 email from JAXUSA Partnership Senior Director Michael Breen to Jacksonville Transportation Authority CEO Nathaniel Ford.

