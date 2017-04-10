Chamber headed back to Toronto

Chamber headed back to Toronto

Incoming JAX Chamber Chair John Peyton, a former Jacksonville mayor, will lead the group on a return visit to Toronto this year during the 37th annual Chamber Leadership Trip from Nov. 1-3. In an invitation to register, emailed Friday to Mayor Lenny Curry's Chief of Staff Kerri Stewart, Peyton said the focus for this year's trip is downtown development 'and Toronto is just the city.'

