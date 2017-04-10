Chamber headed back to Toronto
Incoming JAX Chamber Chair John Peyton, a former Jacksonville mayor, will lead the group on a return visit to Toronto this year during the 37th annual Chamber Leadership Trip from Nov. 1-3. In an invitation to register, emailed Friday to Mayor Lenny Curry's Chief of Staff Kerri Stewart, Peyton said the focus for this year's trip is downtown development 'and Toronto is just the city.'
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Daytona Biker
|232
|Review: Petra Marble & Stone Inc (Mar '10)
|Thu
|john
|14
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Micheal
|8
|Does First Baptist have a liquor license? (Sep '10)
|Tue
|BDM
|17
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr 11
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Amber Blankenship
|Apr 10
|kaykay
|2
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Apr 10
|Teresa McDonald
|114
