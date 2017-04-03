BMW center seeking permits: Automaker needs larger regional parts building
A year after announcing the project, BMW of North America LLC is preparing to build its $30 million regional parts distribution center in West Jacksonville. The city approved site clearing in September and is reviewing the building permit application, submitted Monday, for the project at 5560 Imeson Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Justice seeker
|229
|Why nobody did'nt tell me Jacksonville men ate ...
|17 hr
|Newbie89898
|1
|Been searching 23 years for my Mom
|Wed
|Gus
|1
|Anyone know a Matthew Olson
|Wed
|Lovebug
|1
|Review: Action Realty Group (Jan '09)
|Apr 3
|Seleneymon
|8
|Jobs in Jacksonville
|Apr 3
|he is risen
|2
|God bless Timothy McVeigh, a true American hero (Aug '12)
|Apr 2
|TimothyWrobelEnge...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC