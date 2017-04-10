Availity plans to relocate, add jobs
Jacksonville-based Availity, a health care IT company, intends to relocate into a new building within the city by year-end 2018 to accommodate growth. Molly Miles, Availity vice president of marketing, said Tuesday the company told employees it will build in Jacksonville, but she did not identify the location.
