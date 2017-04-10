Availity plans to relocate, add jobs

Availity plans to relocate, add jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Jacksonville-based Availity, a health care IT company, intends to relocate into a new building within the city by year-end 2018 to accommodate growth. Molly Miles, Availity vice president of marketing, said Tuesday the company told employees it will build in Jacksonville, but she did not identify the location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) 20 hr Daytona Biker 232
Review: Petra Marble & Stone Inc (Mar '10) 21 hr john 14
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) Wed Micheal 8
News Does First Baptist have a liquor license? (Sep '10) Tue BDM 17
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell Apr 11 Labia Whisperer 2
Amber Blankenship Apr 10 kaykay 2
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Apr 10 Teresa McDonald 114
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC