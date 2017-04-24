Area colleges investing in Downtown

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Higher education is playing a lead role in the economic revitalization of Downtown Jacksonville as two of the city's three colleges expand their campuses in the city's urban core. This fall, Florida State College at Jacksonville plans to open its student housing and culinary arts cafe in the historic Lerner Building.

