A look inside the Laura Street Trio

Read more: Metro Jacksonville

A property containing two of Jacksonville's oldest abanonded skyscrapers is on its way to finally being brought back to life as a hotel. With this in mind, Bullet of Abandoned Florida takes an inside look at the Laura Trio while Ennis Davis, AICP provides the background narrative.

Comments made yesterday: 21,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,006

