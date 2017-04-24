A look inside the Laura Street Trio
A property containing two of Jacksonville's oldest abanonded skyscrapers is on its way to finally being brought back to life as a hotel. With this in mind, Bullet of Abandoned Florida takes an inside look at the Laura Trio while Ennis Davis, AICP provides the background narrative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Step One Realty & Property Management (Jun '15)
|51 min
|Looking to Rent
|4
|Best Places?
|Apr 27
|acw269
|1
|Owner of Cat-Can-Do Marine Arrested on Three Co... (Jan '08)
|Apr 23
|Babygirl
|25
|Crossdressing Party for Sweet Transvestites, Pa... (Sep '16)
|Apr 22
|Manny
|7
|Looking for the used computer guy (Dec '14)
|Apr 22
|SalonEstetica
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07)
|Apr 21
|One who knows
|7
|My husband is BISEXUAL (May '11)
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|52
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC