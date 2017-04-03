A judge's journey: From a Mayport trailer park to the bench
A little help with the Enrobing from Donna Anderson , Sister Deanna Arend, Son Ryan Anderson and Mom Mamie Anderson. The Honorable Waddell Wallace presented Judge Anderson with a desk plaque on behalf of the Florida Conference of Circuit Judges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Been searching 23 years for my Mom
|56 min
|Gus
|1
|Anyone know a Matthew Olson
|8 hr
|Lovebug
|1
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Daytona Biker
|228
|Jobs in Jacksonville
|Mon
|he is risen
|2
|God bless Timothy McVeigh, a true American hero (Aug '12)
|Sun
|TimothyWrobelEnge...
|49
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Apr 1
|that sister
|23
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Mar 31
|Karen Levin
|113
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC