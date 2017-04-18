50 years ago this week: Grand jury in...

50 years ago this week: Grand jury indicts commissioner

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Have you ever wondered what life was like in Jacksonville half a century ago? It was a different era of history, culture and politics but there are often parallels between the kind of stories that made headlines then and today. As interesting as the differences may be, so are the similarities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Owner of Cat-Can-Do Marine Arrested on Three Co... (Jan '08) Sun Babygirl 25
Crossdressing Party for Sweet Transvestites, Pa... (Sep '16) Sat Manny 7
Looking for the used computer guy (Dec '14) Sat SalonEstetica 2
Deadbeat Jose Mejia's Qualifications for Sweetw... (Sep '16) Fri Manny 12
News Strange & Unusual - Fake Firefighter Showed Up ... (Sep '07) Fri One who knows 7
My husband is BISEXUAL (May '11) Apr 21 ichweiss 52
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Apr 17 Justice seeker 233
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,893 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC