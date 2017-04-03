$123 million permit filed for Baptist...

$123 million permit filed for Baptist MD Anderson

Monday

With more than $11 million in work underway, the Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center is in review for a $123 million permit for the bulk of its construction project in San Marco. DPR Construction of West Palm Beach and PerryMcCall, in partnership, are the contractors for the more than 330,000-square foot addition to the existing center.

