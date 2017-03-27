Woman admits smuggling Mexican woman
A Jacksonville resident held a Mexican woman hostage for years, allowing her to be sexually assaulted over and over, the U.S. Attorney's Office says. Esthela Clark, 47, pleaded guilty to a forced labor charge Monday, the Florida Times-Union and First Coast News report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|14 hr
|Gfod
|227
|Car Accident Doctor - Advanced Pain Management ... (Dec '13)
|19 hr
|Peggy
|4
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Wed
|jazzie1234
|112
|greg somerset (Aug '10)
|Mar 28
|NaNa
|7
|Two Suspects Arrested in Pharmacy Robbery (Feb '08)
|Mar 27
|Justice4jimmy
|44
|Sisters of Cherish Perrywinkle removed from mother (Jul '13)
|Mar 26
|Mommies of 3
|18
|Bisexual top men in Jacksonville (May '12)
|Mar 26
|Gut punch
|12
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC