Two Jacksonville Dickey's BBQ restaurants close
Both Dickey's Barbecue Pit restaurants in Jacksonville closed quietly last month. The San Jose Boulevard location opened in 2012, but the one on Bonneval Road, just off Butler Boulevard and Philips Highway, had only opend a couple of months ago.
