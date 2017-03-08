Tim Tebow's accused stalker arrested for trespassing

Tim Tebow's accused stalker is arrested for trespassing at New York Mets' Florida training facility after claiming to be his girlfriend Police officer stopped her and saw on her driver's license a sticker that read, 'I Jesus/Tim Tebow' A Colorado woman has been arrested for trespassing at First Data Field in Florida after claiming that she was in a 'romantic' and 'matrimonial' relationship with Tim Tebow. Michelle Thompson, 36, of Arvada, was taken into custody on February 28, on the third day of the New York Mets' spring training camp.

