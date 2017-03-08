The Ghosts of Green Cove Springs

The Ghosts of Green Cove Springs

What do treasure hunting trips, hovercrafts, ferries, space exploration, and vintage rail cars have to do with one another? All are forgotten relics that combine to make up the afterlife of an abandoned World War II era air base. Bullet of Abandoned Florida shares imagery of one of the state's most interesting spots for storytelling: NAAS Green Cove Springs.

