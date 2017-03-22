Stellers Gallery relocating to Philips
After 25 years on San Marco Square, Scott Riley is moving Stellers Gallery 4 miles south next to Hugo's Furniture. Riley will leave the 4,500-square-foot gallery at 1409 Atlantic Blvd. for a 11,000-square-foot space at 3139 Philips Highway.
