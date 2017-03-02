State faults caterer after 149 presch...

State faults caterer after 149 preschoolers sickened by lunch

More than 100 preschoolers at 10 South Florida daycare centers stricken with vomiting and diarrhea likely ate contaminated ham or turkey, the Florida Department of Heath has found. The state faulted Healthy Children Catering in a report released Wednesday, saying the students were likely exposed to staph bacteria due to mistakes in food preparation at the Hialeah caterer.

