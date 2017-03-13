Source One Direct closing Jacksonvill...

Source One Direct closing Jacksonville center, will lay off 170 workers

Source One Direct Inc. said Friday it will close its Jacksonville credit and debit card personalization facility in Flagler Center, affecting 170 jobs. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the state that it would lay off those finance jobs between May 1 and Dec. 31. 'In a competitive market, driven by a number of factors, Source One determined that it is most strategic for the company to consolidate work into two other facilities and close Jacksonville,' said a statement from the company.

