Schwartz bringing El Jefe to Murray Hill in fall

Chef Scott Schwartz announced more details Monday about El Jefe, a Tex-Mex restaurant he intends to open this fall in the West Jacksonville neighborhood of Murray Hill. Schwartz, owner of the 29 South Restaurant in Fernandina Beach, said in a news release he will set up El Jefe at 947 Edgewood Ave. S. Satilla Inc., owned by Schwartz's partner Brad Walters, will lead the construction and Rob and Kassia Zinn of OAD, which is Office of Architecture and Design, will design the project.

