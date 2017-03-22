Resource Solutions to lease in Prominence office park
A London-based recruitment company that won City Council approval for incentives 15 months ago will lease space in the Prominence office park. A building permit issued Thursday shows that Resource Solutions will lease space at 8381 Dix Ellis Trail, which is Building 500, at the Prominence center in Baymeadows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Orpheum
|48
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
|When did you first have sex, how was it? (Dec '07)
|20 hr
|billy0
|89
|Chronic Pain, Anxiety Meds and Others
|Tue
|retired old dude
|3
|Review: Seaco Renovations (Feb '14)
|Mar 17
|DON MERRITT
|2
|please fire joy purdy and donna hicken (Jul '11)
|Mar 16
|Chipmarc
|11
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Mar 15
|Bridgetffib2754
|22
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC