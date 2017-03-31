Prom Dress Posters at Florida School Draw Criticism
CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [...] Lightning Get 2 Power-Play Goals, Beat Red Wings 5-3 The Tampa Bay Lightning had a big offensive night without high-scoring Nikita Kucherov. Alex Killorn and Jonathan Drouin scored power-play goals... Prom Dress Posters at Florida School Draw Criticism A principal in Florida has apologized after a staff member put up posters around the school showing girls what kinds of dresses would and wouldn't be allowed at the prom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jobs in Jacksonville
|28 min
|he is risen
|2
|God bless Timothy McVeigh, a true American hero (Aug '12)
|12 hr
|TimothyWrobelEnge...
|49
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Sat
|that sister
|23
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Mar 31
|Karen Levin
|113
|'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|305
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Mar 30
|Gfod
|227
|Car Accident Doctor - Advanced Pain Management ... (Dec '13)
|Mar 30
|Peggy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC