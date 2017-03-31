CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [...] Lightning Get 2 Power-Play Goals, Beat Red Wings 5-3 The Tampa Bay Lightning had a big offensive night without high-scoring Nikita Kucherov. Alex Killorn and Jonathan Drouin scored power-play goals... Prom Dress Posters at Florida School Draw Criticism A principal in Florida has apologized after a staff member put up posters around the school showing girls what kinds of dresses would and wouldn't be allowed at the prom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.