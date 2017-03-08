Pancheros Mexican Grill entering Jacksonville market
Pancheros Mexican Grill, an Iowa-based chain, is entering the Jacksonville market with a location at Beach and Hodges boulevards. 'I have been here 18 months finding my first location,' he said.
