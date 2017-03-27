Music teacher and mom-of-five murdere...

Music teacher and mom-of-five murdered in her home

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Mystery of a beloved elementary school music teacher and mother-of-five, 62, who was found murdered in her Florida home with her car stolen Her car, a pale gold 2010 Buick Lacrosse, was believed to have been stolen but was recovered by police two days later Liles had a husband of more than 40 years, five grown children and several grandchildren; she had worked as a music teacher for nearly 17 years Her children said Mrs Liles' home had been targeted by robbers several times in the past, including in 1993 when she was badly beaten and tied up Murder mystery: Deborah Liles, 62, a music teacher from Florida, was found murdered in her Jacksonville, Florida, home on the afternoon of March 23 A beloved veteran music teacher and married mother-of-five was found slain outside her Florida home with her car missing last week, and days later her family and homicide investigators are still looking ... (more)

