Mayor Lenny Curry's office wants to extend Friends of Hemming Park...
The Friends of Hemming Park received a six-month extension on its deal to run the park outside City Hall. When Sam Mousa, Mayor Lenny Curry's chief of staff, said Nov. 10 the mayor wanted to take over Hemming Park, it came as a surprise to the City Council committee looking into operations and to the nonprofit running the facility.
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jacksonville police department sucks (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Wtf
|80
|Chronic Pain, Anxiety Meds and Others
|Sun
|cole
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Mar 11
|meeda
|111
|unsolved murder! (Mar '13)
|Mar 10
|Ashley Mariah
|12
|arlin henderson,,,,missing child . (Feb '07)
|Mar 10
|guest
|2
|Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07)
|Mar 10
|User
|1,376
|Drunk driver with suspended license
|Mar 9
|Concerned
|1
