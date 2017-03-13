Mayor Lenny Curry's office wants to e...

Mayor Lenny Curry's office wants to extend Friends of Hemming Park...

The Friends of Hemming Park received a six-month extension on its deal to run the park outside City Hall. When Sam Mousa, Mayor Lenny Curry's chief of staff, said Nov. 10 the mayor wanted to take over Hemming Park, it came as a surprise to the City Council committee looking into operations and to the nonprofit running the facility.

