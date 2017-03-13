Main Street over Hogans Creak Project Complete
Main Street at Hogans Creek will reopen Monday after being closed because an inspection found the concrete structure over the creek was unsafe for vehicles. The $2,097,700 project began in July 2016 and required construction crews to replace the existing box culvert structure with a new bridge, protect and restore historical elements and repair existing drainage along the corridor.
