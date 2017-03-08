Legal notes: Dearing and McBurney open accounts to run for circuit judgeships
Katie Dearing plans to run for Circuit Group 17 and former House Judiciary Chairman Charles McBurney is pursuing Circuit Group 18, according to the state Division of Elections website. Dearing, of the Dearing Law Firm, is a graduate of the University of Florida Levin College of Law and a former assistant state attorney.
