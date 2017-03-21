Lawsuit blames Easton police for 25-y...

Lawsuit blames Easton police for 25-year-old's death

A lawsuit blames Easton police for roughly handling a work-release inmate and improperly using a "spit hood" when he was arrested -- a tactic that the lawsuit says cut off his oxygen supply and led to his death. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court late last year by the mother of Andrew Ohl, an Upper Saucon Township man who died at age 25. The federal lawsuit says Ohl was buying tobacco at the Easton Corner Store, 357 Northampton St. in Easton, when he argued with the manager on Nov. 25, 2014.

