Kazu Sushi Burrito opens Downtown
If you're a fan of fusion cuisine, it doesn't get any more fusion than sushi wrapped in seaweed to resemble a burrito. Japan meets Mexico at the Kazu Sushi Burrito that opened last week at 117 W. Adams St., in the former Pho A Noodle Bar space.
