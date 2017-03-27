JTA shuffling parking near convention...

JTA shuffling parking near convention center

Site preparation began in January for the intercity bus terminal that will become the new Greyhound Bus Lines center in LaVilla near the Prime Osborn Convention Center. It's being built on what used to be a parking lot owned by the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

