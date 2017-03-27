JTA shuffling parking near convention center
Site preparation began in January for the intercity bus terminal that will become the new Greyhound Bus Lines center in LaVilla near the Prime Osborn Convention Center. It's being built on what used to be a parking lot owned by the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Suspects Arrested in Pharmacy Robbery (Feb '08)
|22 hr
|Justice4jimmy
|44
|Sisters of Cherish Perrywinkle removed from mother (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Mommies of 3
|18
|Bisexual top men in Jacksonville (May '12)
|Sun
|Gut punch
|12
|Christianna ElMoussa
|Sun
|Eberle
|2
|Evening Senior Romance
|Mar 24
|SWAKER
|2
|When did you first have sex, how was it? (Dec '07)
|Mar 23
|emmy2
|90
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC