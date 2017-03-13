JFRD rescues jet skier stuck in mud near Dames Point Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crews rescued a jet skier who got stuck in mud Thursday night in the St. Johns River near the Dames Point Bridge, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said.
