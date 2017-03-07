Jacksonville woman turns $5 into $500,000 playing Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Flora Demps, 46, of Jacksonville, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She purchased her winning ticket from Stop N Shop, located at 3625 Townsend Boulevard in Jacksonville.
