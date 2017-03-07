Jacksonville Beach man arrested in de...

Jacksonville Beach man arrested in death, dismemberment of Nassau boy 23 years ago

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: SavannahNow

A 60-year-old mental health counselor from Jacksonville Beach has been arrested in the dismemberment of a 16-year-old Nassau County boy 23 years ago. Ronnie Leon Hyde was arrested early Tuesday on a murder charge as the FBI search his homes in the 800 block of North Fourth Avenue in Jacksonville Beach and the 2000 block of Thelma Street in Jacksonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
[email protected] (at 2%) 4 hr WORLDLOANBAY COMPANY 1
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) 16 hr Bernstein Smith 109
Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15) Mar 5 Newman 27
New construction? (Apr '14) Mar 5 LYn 71
Jax Beach Holiday Inn Lounge From Early 1980's Mar 4 Ledhed2 1
Anxiety Meds and Others Mar 4 Meds 1
Single mom moving to Jax.. are there any assist... (Mar '08) Mar 4 JustJay 146
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC