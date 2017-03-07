Jacksonville Beach man arrested in death, dismemberment of Nassau boy 23 years ago
A 60-year-old mental health counselor from Jacksonville Beach has been arrested in the dismemberment of a 16-year-old Nassau County boy 23 years ago. Ronnie Leon Hyde was arrested early Tuesday on a murder charge as the FBI search his homes in the 800 block of North Fourth Avenue in Jacksonville Beach and the 2000 block of Thelma Street in Jacksonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[email protected] (at 2%)
|4 hr
|WORLDLOANBAY COMPANY
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|Bernstein Smith
|109
|Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15)
|Mar 5
|Newman
|27
|New construction? (Apr '14)
|Mar 5
|LYn
|71
|Jax Beach Holiday Inn Lounge From Early 1980's
|Mar 4
|Ledhed2
|1
|Anxiety Meds and Others
|Mar 4
|Meds
|1
|Single mom moving to Jax.. are there any assist... (Mar '08)
|Mar 4
|JustJay
|146
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC