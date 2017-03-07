Jacksonville Beach man arrested in death, dismemberment of Nassau boy 23 years ago

A 60-year-old mental health counselor from Jacksonville Beach has been arrested in the dismemberment of a 16-year-old Nassau County boy 23 years ago. Ronnie Leon Hyde was arrested early Tuesday on a murder charge as the FBI search his homes in the 800 block of North Fourth Avenue in Jacksonville Beach and the 2000 block of Thelma Street in Jacksonville.

