Jackson-Shaw lands permits for two spec buildings at Tradeport

Dallas-based Jackson-Shaw will soon put up the walls for two speculative Class A industrial buildings at Jacksonville International Tradeport. Called International 3 and 4 on the jacksonshaw.com site, the urban industrial buildings total 178,000 square feet of what Jackson-Shaw calls state-of-the-art bulk distribution space.

