Jackson-Shaw lands permits for two spec buildings at Tradeport
Dallas-based Jackson-Shaw will soon put up the walls for two speculative Class A industrial buildings at Jacksonville International Tradeport. Called International 3 and 4 on the jacksonshaw.com site, the urban industrial buildings total 178,000 square feet of what Jackson-Shaw calls state-of-the-art bulk distribution space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Brown Sugar
|292
|Restaurant Owner Accused of Fraud (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Hevotedhillary
|51
|What has ever happened to the Quinn Gray story? (Sep '10)
|Feb 27
|loyalalways
|23
|Snake Eats Neighbor's Cat (Mar '08)
|Feb 25
|They Pharted
|187
|Review: Dupont Grooming (Jun '12)
|Feb 24
|Cmckenzir
|2
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Feb 22
|Roberto
|108
|Local News - Funeral Services Set for Pastor Bo... (Nov '07)
|Feb 22
|Babydoll
|153
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC