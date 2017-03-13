J.C. Penney closing two Northeast Florida stories, 115 jobs lost
J.C. Penney Corp. Inc. announced Friday it would close stores at the Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center in Northwest Jacksonville and in the Palatka Mall. The company said about 75 employees work at the Jacksonville store at 3000 Dunn Ave. and about 40 are at the Palatka location.
