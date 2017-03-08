Inside the Cowford Chophouse
Built in 1902, the Bostwick Building was one of downtown's Jacksonville's most recognizable vacant historic structures. Here's a look at where things currently stand with the conversion of the building into an upscale restaurant and bar called the Cowford Chophouse.
