INDIAN Baymeadows
Wearing glasses and a bright blue turban, Gurdev Singh stares right into my eyes, his face tilted slightly forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Folio Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Suspects Arrested in Pharmacy Robbery (Feb '08)
|10 hr
|Justice4jimmy
|44
|Sisters of Cherish Perrywinkle removed from mother (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Mommies of 3
|18
|Bisexual top men in Jacksonville (May '12)
|Sun
|Gut punch
|12
|Christianna ElMoussa
|Sun
|Eberle
|2
|Evening Senior Romance
|Mar 24
|SWAKER
|2
|When did you first have sex, how was it? (Dec '07)
|Mar 23
|emmy2
|90
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC