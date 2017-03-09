Groups file Clean Water Act suit agai...

Groups file Clean Water Act suit against Pilgrim's Pride for polluting the Suwanee

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS FILE CLEAN WATER ACT SUIT AGAINST WORLD'S SECOND LARGEST CHICKEN PRODUCER, PILGRIM'S PRIDE, FOR POLLUTING THE SUWANNEE RIVER Environment Florida announced today that it has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court in Jacksonville against the second-largest chicken producer in the world, Pilgrim's Pride, for alleged ongoing violations of the federal Clean Water Act at its poultry processing plant in Live Oak, Florida. Filed in court today, the complaint alleges that the company has committed 1,377 days of Clean Water Act violations since 2012, by discharging wastewater that exceeds pollution standards by as much as triple the legal limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drunk driver with suspended license 9 hr Concerned 1
unsolved murder! (Mar '13) 14 hr Trump supporter 11
[email protected] (at 2%) 21 hr WORLDLOANBAY COMPANY 1
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Wed Bernstein Smith 109
Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15) Mar 5 Newman 27
New construction? (Apr '14) Mar 5 LYn 71
Jax Beach Holiday Inn Lounge From Early 1980's Mar 4 Ledhed2 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC