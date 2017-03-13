Giant orange chicken moving from Hemm...

Giant orange chicken moving from Hemming Park to Riverside

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Supervised by artist Lana Shuttleworth and Friends of Hemming Park founder Wayne Wood, 'The Giant Chicken' that's been in the east fountain at the Downtown park since April left for a new home Thursday. Shuttleworth said before the 600-pound sculpture made its debut in Jacksonville, it was exhibited in Los Angeles near a freeway off-ramp.

Jacksonville, FL

