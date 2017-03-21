Gate files to expand HQ store
The Jacksonville-based company, which services about 200 stations with half branded as Gate, proposes to demolish the store in front of its 9540 San Jose Blvd. executive building. The new one will be 6,400 square feet and feature the Gate Fresh Kitchen, frozen yogurt and an outside dining area.
