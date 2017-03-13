FSCJ is preparing housing for fall; project also includes public caf
In turn, Downtown will gain almost 60 new residents who will patronize restaurants, stores and entertainment venues, and diners also gain a new cafe. 'Students are very excited to live in the urban core near our Downtown campus,' said Chris Holland, Florida State College at Jacksonville vice president of student services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jacksonville police department sucks (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|Wtf
|80
|Chronic Pain, Anxiety Meds and Others
|Sun
|cole
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Sat
|meeda
|111
|unsolved murder! (Mar '13)
|Mar 10
|Ashley Mariah
|12
|arlin henderson,,,,missing child . (Feb '07)
|Mar 10
|guest
|2
|Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07)
|Mar 10
|User
|1,376
|Drunk driver with suspended license
|Mar 9
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC