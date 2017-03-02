France's Acoustic Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan's 2017 USA Concert Tour Comes to Miami

France's Acoustic Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan's First Two Concerts of his 2017 USA Concert Tour are IN Florida! From March 4th to May 21, France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan http://www.pierrebensusan.com/ will criss-cross the USA and Canada on his 2017 North American Tour. His first two dates will be in Florida: March 4 at Jacksonville's Florida Theatre as one of the featured artists in The 24th Annual Great Guitar Gathering, and on March 17 at The Black Box Theater, in the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center.

