France's Acoustic Guitar Master Pierr...

France's Acoustic Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan's 2017 USA Concert Tour Comes to Miami

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

France's Acoustic Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan's First Two Concerts of his 2017 USA Concert Tour are IN Florida! From March 4th to May 21, France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan http://www.pierrebensusan.com/ will criss-cross the USA and Canada on his 2017 North American Tour. His first two dates will be in Florida: March 4 at Jacksonville's Florida Theatre as one of the featured artists in The 24th Annual Great Guitar Gathering, and on March 17 at The Black Box Theater, in the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11) 17 hr Brown Sugar 292
News Restaurant Owner Accused of Fraud (Feb '08) Feb 28 Hevotedhillary 51
What has ever happened to the Quinn Gray story? (Sep '10) Feb 27 loyalalways 23
News Snake Eats Neighbor's Cat (Mar '08) Feb 25 They Pharted 187
Review: Dupont Grooming (Jun '12) Feb 24 Cmckenzir 2
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Feb 22 Roberto 108
News Local News - Funeral Services Set for Pastor Bo... (Nov '07) Feb 22 Babydoll 153
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Duval County was issued at March 03 at 3:16AM EST

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Space Station
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC