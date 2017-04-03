Florida high school sorry for saying ...

Florida high school sorry for saying only 'good girls' in modest dresses can attend prom

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: GlobalNews

A principal in Florida has apologized after a staff member put up posters around the school showing girls what kinds of dresses would and wouldn't be allowed at the prom. The posters at Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville featured pictures of a type of dress that would be allowed with the caption "Going to Stanton Prom? Yes you are.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know a Matthew Olson 7 hr Lovebug 1
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Tue Daytona Biker 228
Jobs in Jacksonville Mon he is risen 2
God bless Timothy McVeigh, a true American hero (Aug '12) Sun TimothyWrobelEnge... 49
do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14) Apr 1 that sister 23
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Mar 31 Karen Levin 113
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Mar 31 2013 july 305
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC