First Watch jobs to total 150, seeking 3 more sites
First Watch, The Daytime Cafe, is on track to employ at least 150 people in the area with its existing and new restaurants. Spokeswoman Eleni Kouvatsos said Tuesday the restaurants will hire 25 employees at each outlet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|jazzie1234
|112
|greg somerset (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|NaNa
|7
|Two Suspects Arrested in Pharmacy Robbery (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Justice4jimmy
|44
|Sisters of Cherish Perrywinkle removed from mother (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Mommies of 3
|18
|Bisexual top men in Jacksonville (May '12)
|Mar 26
|Gut punch
|12
|Christianna ElMoussa
|Mar 26
|Eberle
|2
|Evening Senior Romance
|Mar 24
|SWAKER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC