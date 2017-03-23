FBI talks to Jacksonville Jewish groups about threats
Jacksonville The event at the Jacksonville Jewish Center on Crown Point Road was open to community members of all religious backgrounds. More than a hundred people listened as Special Agent in Charge Charles Spencer of the FBI Jacksonville Division spoke on the troubling subject of anti-Semitic threats leveled against a culture, including concerns and the agency's ongoing investigation.
